Jermaine Dupri says that he’s seen clips of JAY-Z’s Book of HOV exhibit and that it’s the best Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary tribute so far. Dupri discussed the project on his Instagram Stories, earlier this week.

“As I’m coming in the studio, I’m watching clips of this ‘Book of HOV’ thing that Brooklyn Library decided to wrap the whole building in JAY-Z’s lyrics and turn the whole library into the ‘Book of HOV’ exhibit,” Jermaine Dupri said. “And recreate Baseline [Studios]. Listen man. This is one of the most creative things I’ve seen done for Hip Hop 50.”

Jermaine Dupri Performs With JAY-Z

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 23: Jay-Z and Jermain Dupri perform at the So So Def 20th anniversary concert at the Fox Theater on February 23, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

He continued: “I been saying this. When I wore the flat top, I did that to pay my respects and homage to Hip Hop. But this Brooklyn library wrapping — the library with his lyrics — this is the most creative thing I’ve seen this whole Hip Hop 50, and I’m inspired.”

The Book of HOV exhibit is currently running at the Brooklyn Public Library. It opened on July 14th, a day after JAY-Z attended a private party at the space. According to its official website, the multimedia exhibit “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

Dupri previously did his own small tribute to hip-hop in honor of its 50th anniversary by changing his hairstyle. During a Twitter Spaces conversation, he explained: “I did a hi-top fade paying respect to Hip Hop 50. Because like, I see everybody talking about, ‘We celebrating Hip Hop 50.’ And all I know is that Hip Hop made me cut three slits in my eyebrows. Hip Hop made me have a box. Hip Hop made me put blonde dye at the top of my head. Hip Hop made me wear gloves in the summer time. Hip Hop made me do all kinds of shit. For real! I’m telling you.”

