Lalisa LManobal Net Worth 2024: What Is Lisa From Blackpink Icon Worth?

Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, has become a global sensation. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and a solo artist. Her talent has catapulted her into international stardom. This has also made her one of the most recognizable figures in the K-pop industry. With a net worth estimated at $14 million, according to Wealthy Peeps, Lisa's financial achievements are as remarkable as her musical and performance career.

Rising To Global Fame With BLACKPINK

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts. Festival on April 19, 2019 also in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lisa's journey to stardom began with her debut as part of BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group quickly rose to fame and Lisa, in particular, stood out. Further, BLACKPINK's international tours, brand endorsements, and record-breaking music releases have solidified their place in the global music scene. Lisa played a pivotal role in their ascent.

Building on her success with BLACKPINK, Lisa embarked on solo projects that displayed her versatility. Her solo debut, marked by the release of Lalisa in 2021, broke several records. It further showed her global fanbase's support and the anticipation for her individual artistic expression. The music video for the title track also became one of the most viewed videos in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube.

Fashion Icon & Brand Ambassador

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 30: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of girl group BLACKPINK is seen at the 'CELINE' pop-up store opening at The Hyundai on March 30, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Beyond music, Lisa has made a significant impact in the fashion world. Her distinctive style and influence have made her a sought-after brand ambassador and muse for major fashion houses. Her endorsements and collaborations with luxury brands have contributed to her net worth and established her as a global fashion icon. Lisa's ability to bridge cultures and styles resonates with a wide audience, enhancing her marketability and appeal.

Philanthropy & Influence

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Jaden Smith (C) and Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose of BLACKPINK are seen backstage during Weekend 1, Day 1 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivalon April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lisa's influence extends beyond entertainment and fashion. She is also known for her philanthropy and positive impact on social issues. Her involvement in various charitable causes inspires fans worldwide to engage in philanthropy. This further reflects her commitment to making a difference beyond the entertainment industry.

From her beginnings in Thailand to her rise as a global superstar, Lisa's journey is remarkable. It is also an example of how dedication and passion can lead to substantial success and influence. As she continues to explore new horizons in music, fashion, and beyond, Lisa's impact on the entertainment industry and her financial achievements are expected to grow even further.