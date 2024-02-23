Lil Yachty Channels Playboi Carti On "Something Ether"

There are not many other artists in hip-hop right now doing it better than Lil Yachty in this time frame. For the past year and change Lil Boat has been a torrent run trying out a bevy of soundscapes within rap and even outside it. He basically hit the reset button at the beginning of 2023 and has not looked back since. This Friday is another busy one for the Georgia native as he is back with yet another single as well as a feature. Lil Yachty can be found on the deluxe version of Kid Cudi's INSANO (NITRO MEGA) and on his own with "Something Ether."

Something that has been really fun to see unfold for the 26-year-old is the improvement in lyricism. We saw this in spades on tracks like the J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe," and his most recent effort, "A Cold Sunday." The beats were also fitting for those tracks, going lighter on the bass and drums. But with "Something Ether," Yachty is going back to his previous trap-focused era in a way.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Dissing Donald Trump Almost Prevented Harry-O From Being Pardoned

Listen To "Something Ether" By Lil Yachty

We say "in a way" because this song sounds like something that Playboi Carti was cooking up during his vamp era. This high-octane track is produced by the ever-so-talented Cardo. It sounds incredibly futuristic and definitely has a little bit of rage inspiration. Even Yachty's "What" adlibs sounds like Carti's. Still though, this outing is still a worthwhile addition to his hot streak of singles. Which makes sense considering ether is a flammable substance. You can check out the strobe-tastic music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Something Ether," by Lil Yachty? Is this the best single in 2024 so far, why or why not? Do you like Yachty going in the rage music direction? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma f*** her, that's somethin' player (Pop it)

I'm too rich, I can buy out the mayor (Pop it)

Unless they get to steppin', then f*** 'em (What?)

Truth be told, we just really don't care

'Cause these n****s ain't on nothin' (What?)

Nothin' (What, what?)

Read More: Nicki Minaj Passes Jay-Z In Combined Billboard Charting Weeks