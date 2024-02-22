Nicki Minaj Passes Jay-Z In Combined Billboard Charting Weeks

In addition to the numerous weekly charts Billboard tracks in order to display the most popular songs all around the world, they also have a ton of data on some of the biggest artists around. One of the stats they keep track of is combined weeks between the Hot 100 and Billboard 200. The stat does a good job of showing which artists dominate the charts with both their albums and singles. Among rappers, there was just a shake-up in the top 10 of all-time combined weeks on the two biggest charts.

The top 5 features the kinds of superstars you'd expect. Future clocks in at just over 2000 combined weeks with Kanye West and Lil Wayne also landing in the 2000s. Eminem comes in at second place with just over 3000 weeks. But at number one with an astonishing 6142 weeks, more than double anybody else, is Drake. But looking to join both the 2000 club and the top 5 soon is Nicki Minaj. Her recent chart success has officially propelled her past Jay-Z for 6th all-time among rappers. She currently sits at 1945 combined weeks between the Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

Nicki Minaj Newest Chart Achievement

Nicki Minaj has added quite a bit to her total combined weeks in the past few months. That started with her new album Pink Friday 2 which dropped back in December. It was her first new album since 2018 and ended up causing increased streaming numbers for a lot of her older albums. The record also dropped numerous songs into the Hot 100.

Fan favorites like "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert and "FTCU" are still on the Hot 100 two months after the album dropped. She also got a single extra week of charting from her heavily-maligned Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot." What do you think of Nicki Minaj moving to 6th all time among rappers in combined Billboard 200 and Hot 100 weeks? Does anybody on the top 10 list surprise you? Let us know in the comment section below.

