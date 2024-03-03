Lil Yachty & Dr. Umar Debate Use Of The N-Word

Lil Yachty debated the use of the n-word with Dr. Umar after inviting the polarizing social media personality on his podcast, A Safe Place. While Yachty argued that his use of the word in his music and personal life is about reclamation, Umar argued it's an example of "Post Traumatic Slavery Disease."

“Show me another group of people who will fight for the right to continue to use a word that the government itself codified as a psychological word of mass destruction against your people,” Dr. Umar began. “It’s because of your Post Traumatic Slavery Disease.” On the other side, Yachty argued: “I was thinking it was a thing of almost just the swag and confidence that African Americans have that look like some, ‘F*ck y’all, we gon’ take the sh*t y’all use to break us down with and let you know that it don’t have no power over us.'”

Read More: Dr. Umar Goes After Vanessa Bryant For How She Is Spending Kobe Bryant's Money

Lil Yachty Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Yachty performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Welcoming Umar on his podcast comes as the show continues to grow in popularity. Yachty has spoken with J. Cole, Lucki, Veeze, Sexyy Red, and many more artists in recent months. In addition to A Safe Place, Yachty is also hard at work on a new collaborative project with James Blake titled Bad Cameo. “I mean, granted, I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of Hip Hop artists. But this project is so left for both of us,” he said. “And then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which — he doesn’t have many followers actually — I don’t think people know that we know each other exist. So it’s just gon’ be like, ‘What the fuck?! When they do this?’”

Lil Yachty Debates Dr. Umar

Check out Yachty's full conversation with Dr. Umar above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Yachty and Dr. Umar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dr. Umar Doubles Down On Eminem Comments

[Via]