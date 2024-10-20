Lil Yachty Surprises Fans With “Cry Me A River” & “We Ball Forever”

Earlier today, Lil Yachty took fans off guard by unveiling two brand-new tracks on YouTube, “Cry Me A River” and “We Ball Forever.” Each of the songs arrived alongside an accompanying music video, which fits well with the laid-back singles. For now, these are YouTube-only releases, and it remains unclear if or when fans can expect to see them available to purchase or on streaming services.

Regardless, it looks like listeners are feeling these latest tracks, and can agree that they were a welcome surprise. Both songs feature relaxed instrumentals and Yachty’s signature witty bars. Overall, they make an easy mellow addition to a fall playlist, and the Atlanta rapper’s fanbase seems to be pleased.

Lil Yachty’s latest releases arrive just a few weeks after he and Swae Lee dropped their first single under their Doodles project. The song, titled "Doodleverse" features production and a guest appearance from Pharrell. It also comes shortly after he teamed up with Rod Wave and Lil Baby for “F*ck Fame,” a cut on the former’s eagerly anticipated new album Last Lap. What do you think of Lil Yachty surprise releasing two new tracks on YouTube today, “Cry Me A River” and “We Ball Forever”? What about the music videos? Will you be adding them to your fall playlist or not? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the new songs and their accompanying music videos down below.