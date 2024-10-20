MIKE Shares New Single, "Pieces Of A Dream," Ahead Of Massive World Tour

MIKE is embarking on a world tour in February.

Nah, I ain't sober yet, all this smoke finna break my lungs Could've broke from the way we were, I don't know if you could save me, love This life get cold and wet, now I know that the rain ain't done God hopin' that payday come, can't afford to betray your trust

In addition to the new single, MIKE further announced that he'll be embarking on a worldwide tour starting in February with a show in Dublin, Ireland. After performing throughout Europe until April, he'll return to North America for shows in Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, and several more cities before returning home for a final show in New York City. Check out the music video for "Pieces of a Dream" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on MIKE on HotNewHipHop.

MIKE has returned with a new single, "Pieces of a Dream," which "signals the next phase" of his prolific career , according to a press release for the track. Accompanying it, he shared a music video in collaboration with Ryosuke Tanzawa, who handled the direction of the video. The track has fans in the YouTube comments section stoked for a new era in MIKE's career. "It's complicated to describe the feeling you get when you hear a dj blackpower production," one user wrote, referencing MIKE's producer alias. Another fan wrote: "MIKE keeping hearts and souls warm during the Fall/Winter is as core to the culture as holiday family dinners and hot soups."

