Gearing up for his upcoming album, MIKE dropped his third single from the project “Stop Worry!” on Tuesday. The title features famed Jamaican Dancehall singer Sister Nancy, known for her 1982 mega-hit “Bam Bam.”

MIKE flows over the slow-tempo dancehall-inspired beat before Sister Nancy’s iconic voice enters during the song’s second half. The Dancehall songstress offers a melodic and hypnotizing sound that complement’s MIKE’s hazy delivery. The song serves as a tribute to his late mother, which he debuted on her birthday, Nov. 29th.

The music video shows MIKE in a white bedroom as he does daily activities like playing video games and getting his locs retwisted.

Often affiliated with fellow rapper Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE will release his next album Beware of the Monkey on December 21. His singles “What Did I Do?” and “nuthin i can do is wrng” will also be featured on the project, which follows 2021’s Disco!

MIKE reportedly got the name for the album while out at a Chinese restaurant. Taking notice of the Chinese horoscope, he found that the year he was born was also the year of the Tiger. His horoscope advised him to “beware the monkey,” and the rapper decided it would be a fitting name for his new project.

Proving to be a busy year for the 24-year-old, he recently dropped a three track joint project earlier this month with Wiki and The Alchemist.

MIKE also announced his North America Ipari Park Tour earlier this month. The upcoming tour will stop in Toronto, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Boston and more in spring 2023.

Check out MIKE’s new single “Stop Worry!” on YouTube, or stream it below via Spotify or Apple Music. Then let us know your thoughts on the song in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

There’s too much buzz around my name now to stay discreet

How I’m the one who bring the fame ’round when I couldn’t speak?

I show my bro another way out

I only trust you if you lay down, when s**t was getting deep

]