MIKE has announced that he will be releasing a new album, Beware of the Monkey, by the end of the year and shared the lead single for the project, “nuthin i can do is wrng,” on Thursday.

The track sees the New York rapper reflect on the hard times he’s overcome and affirm that his perseverance will continue to get him through. “Sit tight through the fog, it be bigger floods.” he raps.

In a music video for the song, we see MIKE recording the track on his laptop. The visuals were directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa.

Beware of the Monkey will be MIKE’s first full-length effort since 2021’s Disco!

Check out the music video for “nuthin i can do is wrng,” below, and be on the lookout for Beware of the Monkey on December 21.

Quotable Lyrics:

And midnights full of thoughts, I be quick to tuck

Like to live life be the cause when there isn’t none

Or the gift might abroad under different sun

Noah clipped mines, being lost tryna give a fuck