MIKE & Tony Seltzer Recruit Earl Sweatshirt & Tony Shhnow For Wavy "On God"

MIKE is one of the more eccentric and ever-changing artists in modern day hip-hop. He can go super lyrical and abstract on something like Faith Is A Rock or Burning Desire. Or he can be looser and dip into more contemporary sounds on Pinball. The latter is his latest offering following a very impressive and diverse 2023 in which those more experimentative projects dropped. One track to make a note of is MIKE's "On God."

Pinball is a collaboration tape that sees MIKE working with Tony Seltzer. He is also a native New Yorker like his rap counterpart, hailing from Brooklyn. The tape just dropped today, but leading up to it, there were a couple of singles released beforehand. Those included "R&B" and "Underground Kingz."

Read More: Tyrin Turner Speaks On Suge Knight's Jamie Foxx "Gay Lovers" Comments

Listen To "On God" By MIKE, Tony Seltzer, Earl Sweatshirt, & Tony Shhnow

"On God" is one of three tracks to boast a feature. In this case MIKE and Seltzer are teaming up with two other "underground kingz," Earl Sweatshirt and Tony Shhnow. It is a bit of a weird mix, but they all work together very well. Every rapper on the track gives a subdued performance which complements Tony S.'s woozy and wavy trap-like beat. You will be floating on a cloud after listening to this one.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "On God," by MIKE, Tony Seltzer, Earl Sweatshirt, and Tony Shhnow? Is this one of his strongest tracks on Pinball, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Who had the best performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding MIKE, Tony Seltzer, Tony Shhnow, and Earl Sweatshirt. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

She know I'm odd, I'm always a problem

You know I'm on & off, hydraulic

I cannot talk, it's all in your pocket

I milly rock when I saw the dеposit

Ain't off the top but it's off the noggin

I'll do you wrong, my dawg can vouch

Read More: DJ Akademiks Questions Why Kelsey Nicole Doesn't Seem To Care About Allegation That She Is The One Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion