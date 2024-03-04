MIKE & Tony Seltzer Pay Homage To UGK On New Single "Underground Kingz": Stream

MIKE and Tony Seltzer had an incredibly prolific 2023, but it seems like they had no plans of slowing down this year. Moreover, they just dropped another collaborative single exclusively on YouTube paying homage to UGK with the new music video for "Underground Kingz." They dropped the track "R&B" a couple of weeks ago, and this new visual's description on the social media platform indicates that there's more coming. The New Jersey native included the following message: "MIKE & Tony Seltzer - Pinball 3/06." As such, it seems like we're getting a full collab album from this duo in just a couple of days on Wednesday (March 6), which is very exciting.

Furthermore, this track definitely adds to that hype with a vibrant, sample-led, and fun beat that speeds up and slows down for a completely different instrumental. In fact, each part of "Underground Kingz" evokes a Bay Area or Detroit bounce to some fast-paced or slower degree, and is also reminiscent of UGK's Southern roots and artistry. We're not sure if MIKE and Tony Seltzer actually sampled them for this song, but either way, their tribute came through both sonically and lyrically. Speaking of which, the "Mayors A Cop" lyricist comes through with some really sharp bars here displaying his consistently and mindfully talented pen. On the other hand, the beatsmith cooks up an amazing and cohesive atmosphere for him to ride on.

MIKE & Tony Seltzer's "Underground Kingz": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the links between these two collaborators are quite curious. MIKE, Wiki, and The Alchemist dropped the project Faith Is A Rock last year, and Tony Seltzer teamed up with Wiki for their 14K Figaro album, also from 2023. As if that wasn't enough, MIKE dropped his 2023 album Burning Desire, and they're all excellent listens. If you haven't heard "Underground Kingz" yet, check it out above exclusively on YouTube with its accompanying music video. Also, peep some standout lines from the track below and let us know what you think about the record and whether you're excited for Pinball down in the comments section. Finally, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you always by the rim, but you not scoring?

I got thunder in the spliff, sound like God snorin',

We gon' take off in a bit, but you not boardin',

I paint pictures when I spit, but I'm not Dora

