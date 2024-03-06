DJ Akademiks Questions Why Kelsey Nicole Doesn't Seem To Care About Allegation That She Is The One Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Akademiks is someone who is not afraid to speak on whatever the topic du jour might be. Overall, he has angered a lot of people with the things he's said over the years. From Vic Mensa to Meek Mill to even Saucy Santana, Ak knows how to stir things up. One topic he has not shied away from is the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. For years, Ak has been suggesting that Tory Lanez is innocent in all of this. Of course, Tory was convicted for the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, that has not stopped the theories from continuing.

Things have only picked up steam thanks to the interview Kelsey Nicole did with The Danza Project. Nicole was at the center of the Tory Lanez shooting and was a key witness. In fact, Tory's team has teased evidence that Kelsey was the one with the gun and that she pulled the trigger. Overall, this is just an allegation and has not been proven in a court of law. That said, it is a massive allegation, and during her interview, Nicole did not seem too pressed about it. Consequently, DJ Akademiks found himself a bit surprised by her demeanor and had some questions during his most recent stream.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In

As you can see in the clip above, Akademiks calls the whole thing weird. Furthermore, he notes that people think Kelsey has been paid off this whole time, and that her demeanor only fuels those rumors. In his mind, Kelsey should be a lot more upset about the narratives that surround her right now. Of course, Ak is purely engaging in speculation, and it should all be taken with a grain of salt. Tory has been convicted, and he still has a long way to go before anything is ever overturned.

Let us know what you think of Akademiks and his analysis, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

