Lil Yachty Leaks Reference Track For Karrahbooo's "On The Radar" Freestyle

The Concrete Boys founder is crashing out.

Lil Yachty was not playing around on Thursday night. The rapper decided to stop playing nice with his former signee, Karrahbooo, and put her on blast. He not only hopped on Instagram Live to call her out for being "verbally abusive," but he pulled the rug out from her in terms of writing ability. Lil Yachty claimed that he wrote all of Karrahbooo's verses when she was with Concrete Boys. This includes verses on her albums and EPs, as well as freestyles. Fans were understandably shocked by this claim, but Yachty went and provided evidence.

Lil Yachty leaked the reference track for Karrahbooo's "On the Radar" freestyle within hours of his rant. The freestyle is nearly identical, give or take a few pauses. It's a bit hard to make out everything that Lil Boat is saying, but the flow and the instrumental are identical. It's damning evidence, with regards to the notion that Lil Yachty has been propping Karrahbooo's career up. The reference track was just the tip of the iceberg, though. The rapper claimed that Karrahbooo was actually $900K in the hole with him, and needs to quiet down before he starts dropping receipts.

Lil Yachty Claims Karrahbooo Owns Him $900K

Lil Yachty responded to a rumor that he'd been stealing money from Karrahbooo, so he felt compelled to state that the opposite is true. "This the problem with you new artists," the rapper said during his IG rant. "Y'all get popping online, and then you become more popular than your actual music." Yachty went on to claim that Karrahbooo owed him, in both exposure and in dollars. "You $900K in the hole," he revealed. "And I got every f*cking receipt, and Ima post it, I dare you, try me." Lil Yachty also threatened to reveal how much Karrahbooo has made via streaming, which he implies is minuscule compared to what he's owed.

"Nobody would even know who the f*ck Karrahbooo was if it wasn't for me," Lil Yachty asserted. "I've been nothing but loving and caring... I paid your bills and gave you money." The rapper completed his rant by getting aggressive and expressing confusion over Karrahbooo's arrogance. "What the f*ck are we even talking about, bro," he asked. Karrahbooo has yet to respond to Lil Yachty's rant, but the leak, coupled with the claims of owed money, do not look good for her. The situation continues to get more and more messy.