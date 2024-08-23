Lil Yachty Crashes Out On Karrahbooo & Mitch In Explosive IG Live Rant: Unpacking The Beef

Lil Yachty went off on Instagram Live.

Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys crew might not be as solid as he thought. That's especially the case after the rapper hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday night to air out his associates and signees. Despite pledging to stay off the internet for the remainder of the year, Yachty is still keeping tabs on social media narratives, whether or not they are true.

In the late hours of Thursday night, Lil Yachty went on a full-blown rant on Instagram Live where he aired out Karrahbooo for alleged comments she made about her split from Concrete Boys to a Red Lobster employee. Sounds crazy, right? Unfortunately, it didn’t end there as Yachty shifted his fury toward his best friend and A Safe Space co-host Mitch for not defending him against a random Twitter user claiming that the Atlanta rapper is a bad friend. A lot unravelled over a few hours so here’s everything you need to know about the beef so far.

Karrahbooo’s Departure From Concrete Boys

Before we delve into last night’s shenanigans, it’s important to highlight the beginning of this issue. In late July, fans speculated that Karrahbooo left the crew after fans found that she unfollowed her labelmates. Though it was initially rumors, the “Poland” star confirmed that she was, in fact, not a part of the collective anymore. “I'ma say this sh*t one time," Yachty said on Instagram Live. "We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete sh*t. I have nothing to say. Nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career. That's that. ... I don't have anything really bad to say or anything good to say. We just split, you know?”

Friction On The Timeline

It turns out that Yachty had plenty of negative things to say that were weighing on his chest. He just needed something minor to trigger the emotions that had been bottled up. The issues with Karrahbooo seemingly took a turn for the worse after an alleged Red Lobster employee claimed that Karrah pulled up to the restaurant when she was asked about leaving Concrete.

“Bro she walked in my job (red lobster) to order biscuits and I asked her why she left and she immediately corrected me and said I didn’t leave they kicked me out,” user @C_Staxxz wrote. “Saying they were really mean to her and bullying her a lot.” The user then added her own speculation to the mix, writing, “She seemed really hurt behind ts tbh like they really did her dirty and i believe its because her name was the biggest behind yachty if we being real I only started listening to him again because of her. They’re haters and i told her she’ll do just fine without them. F*ck em.” She also added a photo with Karrahbooo to corroborate that the rapper did pull up to Red Lobster.

Mind you, Karrahbooo herself didn’t mention anything on the Internet, and much of the tweet was primarily speculation. Plus, no one can really verify whether Karrah said these things. Ultimately, there’s clearly tension between the two, and neither particularly wanted to spill into the public eye.

The Mitch Situation Unfolds

Just a day before this tweet regarding Karrah emerged, A Safe Space released a new episode alongside Key Glock who witnessed Yachty violating his co-host, Mitch. In a clip that circulated across X/Twitter, Yachty took credit for Mitch’s success, going as far as claiming his co-host wouldn’t have anything going in life it weren’t for him. Glock kept mum throughout the segment. However, a fan clipped that part of the episode and wrote, “Lil Yachty disrespecting his friend in front of Key Glock.” At the time of writing, the clip gained 9.7M views while a repost of the clip siding with Mitch garnered 901K.

“Mitch. Lil Yachty is not your homie. There’s a time and place to have these conversations. Not on a podcast in front of millions of people to dissect and observe. This is lame as f*ck,” the tweet read. “Don’t do favors for people and then hold it over their head. That’s foul as f*ck.”

Lil Yachty Pulls Receipts On Karrahbooo

Yachty laid it all out during his Instagram Live last night, beginning with Karrahbooo, who he claimed was verbally abusive, entitled, and lacked any rap skills His explosive rant initially denied claims that she was bullied before pivoting over to her catalog of music, which he said he wrote entirely and even provided receipts. “I slowed the beat down, I put 808s specifically on your verse so when it got to your part and the beat dropped, everyone would be like, ‘this girl is the craziest one,” he said in reference to her debut freestyle on On The Radar. He later shared the reference track to back his claim.

“I wrote every f*cking verse you've done… I dressed you. I dressed all five of y'all n***as bro. I dressed five n***as every time we stepped out the house. I put an outfit on everybody. I put eight carats of earrings on everybody ear. I put three chains on all y'all neck,” he continued. “I changed your mother f*cking life and you are here lying, talking about some: 'We bully you'... That shit got me f*cked up, bro. You got me f*cked up, bro. You disrespectful, bro. You talk to people crazy. You tell people that they are nothing. You tell people you're going to spit on them. You tell people they poor and you talk to my f*cking label crazy. You claim I was stealing money.” He also alleged that she put Concrete $900K in the hole and he never recouped on his investment.

Mitch Catches Strays

Quite frankly, this aspect of the entire rant didn’t paint Yachty in the best light. Once again, the powers of social media broke Yachty completely as he bashed Mitch for failing to address random social media users criticizing him. In fact, Yachty’s emotions completely took control of him to the point where he decided to cancel their podcast abruptly. First, he explained that Mitch approached him to do a podcast, which Yachty obliged, in order to help his co-host and friend build a platform.

“I ain't want to do no motherf*cking podcast n***a, I'm a f*cking rapper... I put $400,000 in Mitch pocket,” he said. “I ain’t f*ckin’ with Mitch, bro. I been sleep all day, I wake up to this crazy sh*t. I say, ‘Mitch, how the f*ck you ain’t go on the internet and tell these folks that we playin’, bruh?’” According to Boat, Mitch downplayed the situation, allegedly claiming, “It’s Twitter, bruh. You know how they is.” Yachty then cussed out Mitch for not defending him on the Internet against strangers and subsequently decided to cancel the podcast. “All I do is help people, bruh. I don’t get nothing from none of this sh*t,” Yachty added.

Mitch Clears The Air

In a series of tweets, Mitch finally addressed the narrative surrounding his relationship with Boat. “please don’t let that clip misguide you it doesn’t represent me and yachty’s friendship at all we joke around pretty harsh sometimes too much fr sometimes but irl it’s nothing but respect and love i can’t even get on here and act like it’s not,” he said.

Later, he made it clear that he has always had his own thing going on, even before meeting Lil Yachty. “i ain’t nobody lil bro never been check my history i had stats before i met bro and got even more now, all i ever wanted to do was just focus on the music and being involved in the culture in a positive way i hope none of this hinders that,” he wrote.

Lil Yachty Clashes With Mitch’s Ex/Cousin?

Though it seemed like the dust had settled, a new party entered the chat: Mitch’s supposed ex, Camille. Sharing a voice note to social media, she slammed Yachty for his alleged treatment of Mitch over the years. “Like, I been telllin’ Mitch you’re a bogus ass n***a. I been sayin’ that sh*t ‘cause you are. You are a bogus ass n***a,” she said. Then, she threatened to pull out receipts backing up everything she said.