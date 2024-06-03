Lil Yachty Releases 14 New Songs On His "The Concrete Leak System" Soundcloud Account With Features From 21 Savage & Vory

The Soundcloud era of hip-hop was a rich time for listeners. Some of the biggest and brightest stars were taking part in it during its most explosive era in the last 2010s. It allowed for some names on the cusp of stardom to really breakthrough and one of them was Lil Yachty. All of the extra exposure he gave himself by doing this has allowed him to become a face of the genre overall. Well, Lil Yachty is paying homage to those days on the platform by releasing a fresh set of tracks to his "tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem" account.
Yes, this is not some fan account that is looking ruin hype around impending drops from artists. This is actually run Lil Boat himself, so all of these tracks are legit as can be. The Georgia multi-hyphenate announced that he uploaded these old recordings on his Instagram story last night. "Dropped 12 old leaks on the concrete leak system last night 🤫".
This Lil Yachty Leak System Account Has Been Dropping Tracks
Yachty's math is off by two though, as there are actually 14. For those who are shocked by this development, the 26-year-old superstar has had tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem up and running for about three years now. In fact, with this newest batch, the number of unreleased songs is now up to 100. If you want quick access to them, we provided the direct link above. Go feast Lil Yachty fans!
