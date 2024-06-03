Lil Yachty & 21 Savage Join Forces On 2016 Freshman List Reunion Track "Part Of The Plan"

21 & Yachty actually have a couple of previous collabs outside of this.

Lil Yachty went back to his old stomping grounds not too long ago to drop some old recordings over the course of his career. That familiar place is Soundcloud, which the Georgia creative is still active on even till this day. Lil Boat hopped on his IG story about 24 hours ago to announce that he loaded up tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem with a "new" batch of 14 tracks. Some of the tracks have the years in which they were made, and the ones that do were concocted in 2022, 2023, or 2021. One of them, "Part of the plan", sees Lil Yachty work with someone who should be a frequent collaborator.

That would be 21 Savage and because of that hometown connection, you would think they would have a lengthy history. However, the opposite is quite true, as we could only find two official releases from them. "Drippin'" and "Neck Shine" are on a producer project from Dolan Beats called Most Known Unknown (Dolan Beats Classic). Those are 2018 cuts, but outside of those two, "Part of the plan" is the only other one with both their names attached.

Listen To "Part Of The Plan" By Lil Yachty & 21 Savage

Even with the lack of songs together, Yachty and 21 do share one major accomplishment together. Both have become some of the biggest stars from the 2016 XXL Freshman class. In a crop that featured the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, and etc., these two have arguably trumped them in influence. Now, they are back to rekindle that connection on "Part of the plan".

What are your thoughts on "Part of the plan" by Lil Yachty and 21 Savage? Is this the best song from the recent tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem drop, why or why not? Do you think him and 21 need to collab more often going forward? How long have you heard about this Soundcloud account? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty and 21 Savage. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.