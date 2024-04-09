Concrete Boys Perfectly Mix Clashing Sounds On "POINT ME TO IT"

The Concrete Boys are maybe what hip-hop needs right now and beyond. Lil Yachty's brand-new rap posse of Camo!, KARRAHBOOO, Dc2trill, and Draft Day, is colorful and distinct. Each artist brings a unique personality to the table based on their cadence, flows and lyricism. They have been impressing fans as well as us and we can this group doing big things. The Concrete Boys new album has plenty of experimental bangers, with "POINT ME TO IT," being one of them.

It kicks off It's Us Vol. 1 perfectly in our opinion, giving fans a glimpse into the creativity they display on the rest of the album. The Concrete Boys members that listeners will hear on "POINT ME TO IT" are Yachty and Camo! They trade verses over a guitar and drill instrumental. Right off the bat, you may be wondering, "How does this make sense?"

Listen To "POINT ME TO IT" By Concrete Boys

Honestly, we aren't really sure how it does either, but with Yachty's creative genius, anything is possible. What is even crazier is that the beat switches up in the second half, getting slightly more aggressive and fast-paced. Camo! and Lil Boat's voices also do not clash too much either, but they do have just enough differentiation to make things interesting. All in all, it is a great intro cut and it shows the unlimited potential for the Concrete Boys identity going forward.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "POINT ME TO IT," by Concrete Boys, Lil Yachty, and Camo! Is this the best track off of It's Us Vol. 1, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the track? What is your favorite element of it? Is Concrete Boys going to succeed in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Concrete Boys, Lil Yachty, and Camo! Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*** what he talkin' 'bout, ain't slappin' his hand, that's not my mans (Brrt)

B**** didn't know my shirt was two thousand bucks, it ain't have no brand

I told her slide to the crib, whole time, I was plottin' on her friend (Psst)

They look at me like a shark in the water, I'm movin' around with that fin (Frrt)

Flippin' a check on his bag, I f***ed up the rims the way that I bend (Skrrt)

Bendin' that b**** in the Benz, they like, "Camo, where you been?"

