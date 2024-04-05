Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Begin To Forge Their Own Path On "It's Us Vol. 1"

Back in the middle of December, a new song from a rap group by the name of Concrete Boys hit YouTube. It was called "MO JAMS" and featured the talents of Lil Yachty, KARRAHBOOO, Dc2trill, and Draft Day. That was the inception of the collective that now also includes Camo! Next, they would go on to perform for On The Radar, and then drop a series of tracks in the process from the different artists. Finally, shortly after Yachty created Concrete Kekordz at the end of March, him and the gang dropped It's Us Vol. 1.

The heavily backed record label now has its first record, and it is a fun listen pretty much all the way through. It keeps a pretty tight tracklist at just 16 cuts that last about 47 minutes. Additionally, all of the members have plenty of opportunities to showcase their respective talents. Everyone has a discernable sound, so it does not feel like you are listening to five artists wrapped into one.

Listen To It's Us Vol. 1 By Concrete Boys

As we mentioned this album is a part of Concrete Rekordz and it has tremendous support. Quality Control, the label that signed Yachty from the start, is tied to this project. Subsequently, HYBE, the American arm of the Korean entertainment group that has BTS signed, is also involved due to their partnering with QC. Be sure to give It's Us Vol. 1 a listen with the links above.

It's Us Vol. 1 Tracklist:

POINT ME TO IT (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!) WHERE YO DADDY (feat. KARRAHBOOO) DIALED IN (feat. Draft Day, Camo!) PLAYA WALKIN (feat. Lil Yachty. Dc2trill) LA REID (feat. Lil Yachty) NOT DA 2 (feat. Lil Yachty, KARRAHBOOO) 2 HANDS 2 EYES 10 WHIPS (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, Draft Day, KARRAHBOOO) CANE & ABLE (feat. Lil Yachty) HIT DIFF (feat. KARRAHBOOO, Camo!) MY LIFE (feat. Dc2trill) UP YO STANDARDS (feat. Camo!) JEFF & LITA (feat. Lil Yachty, KARRAHBOOO) DIE FOR MINE (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, KARRAHBOOO, Dc2trill, Draft Day) PIMPIN AINT EASY (feat. Lil Yachty) ON THE RADAR (feat. Lil Yachty, Camo!, KARRAHBOOO, Dc2trill, Draft Day) PINK AND BLUE (feat. Draft Day)

