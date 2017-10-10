collective
- NewsFrench Artist Bramsito & Dutch Rapper Frenna Collab With Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam For “OK” SingleCulture Jam is preparing for the arrival of a new project before 2022 comes to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Collaborator Says "Eternal Atake" Has Undergone 11 Different Make-oversLil Uzi Vert should be kept away from the hammer and chisel toolkit for as long as his perfectionism runs its course.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeechy Darko Triples Down On Flatbush Zombies' Update: "We Got Three Albums"A "Beast Coast" album is also on the way.By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Boi Secures Piece Of Hip-Hop History After Buying "The Dungeon""We playin' real life Monopoly out here." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSwim Team Debuts The "Muse Project" AlbumListen to the Chicago collective.By Zaynab
- MusicBrockhampton's "Saturation" Trilogy Inspired By The Legendary Rick RubinBrockhampton's "Saturation" trilogy owes itself to a pioneer in the hip hop movement.By Devin Ch
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Announces Upcoming Very Rare LabelSki Mask the Slump God alludes to a Very Rare label starting next month.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesSOB x RBE’s Slimmy B Debuts Mixtape "Problem Child"Slimmy B holds his own on his solo release.By Chantilly Post