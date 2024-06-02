Kehlani & Lucky Daye Are As Sweet As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares236 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cyndi Lauper Honored With Ally Icon Award During WeHo Pride By The City Of West Hollywood, CA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kehlani attends as Cyndi Lauper is honored with the Ally Icon Award during WeHo Pride by the City of West Hollywood at Employees Only on June 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Other killer releases from the R&B world this week came from Jessie Reyez, Big Sean, Normani, and Muni Long.

Welcome to June, a month that not only kicks off our 2024 summer but has also brought us some killer tracks from the R&B world which we've compiled on our latest R&B Season playlist update. Up first is the new Kehlani single "Next 2 U," whose music video advocates for folks suffering in Palestine in a powerful way. Moreover, the track mixes industrial distortion, heavenly vocals, a crisp percussive treatment, and wavy synths to craft a really unique and engaging cut. Whatever they've got cooking up on the upcoming CRASH, it's sure to be another hit, as everything so far this year has been impressive on all fronts.

Next up is another R&B-rooted, but genre-fusing single, this time from Lucky Daye's charismatic croons and lovestruck lyrics. "Soft" is anything but, as its energy really comes through thanks to driving guitars, spotlit vocal passion, a funky bassline, and drums that shift between hard grooves and more subtle approaches with ease. As far as the vocal melodies and the syncopation on display here, this is what brings the song its soul and personality to the fullest. Add on top of that a dynamic midway point and some soaring solos at the end, and you've got a full plate.

Read More: Kehlani Shares Powerful Message About Artists’ Silence On Palestine After Attacks In Rafah

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Another R&B Season highlight this week is Jessie Reyez and Big Sean's "SHUT UP," whose heavy bass and instantly boisterous flows combine its atmosphere with hip-hop. Still, the vocal delivery from Reyez is as sultry as you might expect from a more soulful cut, so there's still a lot of stylistic overlap here. As for the Sean Don, he speeds up the cadence and flow a little bit and also rides some extra instrumental embellishments well. Some ethereal background croons give the song a little more room to spread out, but it works in its simplicity.

Normani also continues her 2024 run with "Candy Paint," a more peppy and minimal single. Finally, we wanted to shout out Muni Long's "Make Me Forget" for its classic feel and gorgeous vocal runs. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Read More: Eminem & Cardi B Make Magic On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Variety's 2024 Power Of Women: New YorkMusicAyra Starr Fends Off "Bad Vibes" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream944
The Music Industry Trust Awards 2022 - ShowMusicJorja Smith, Lucky Daye & RealestK Fill Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream1208
Powerhouse NYCMusicDrake, Tems & More Bring Smooth Waves To Our Latest "R&B Season" Playlist Update2.5K
The City Of Las Vegas Honors Usher During Special PresentationMusicUsher & H.E.R. "Risk It All" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream630