Kehlani & Lucky Daye Are As Sweet As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Welcome to June, a month that not only kicks off our 2024 summer but has also brought us some killer tracks from the R&B world which we've compiled on our latest R&B Season playlist update. Up first is the new Kehlani single "Next 2 U," whose music video advocates for folks suffering in Palestine in a powerful way. Moreover, the track mixes industrial distortion, heavenly vocals, a crisp percussive treatment, and wavy synths to craft a really unique and engaging cut. Whatever they've got cooking up on the upcoming CRASH, it's sure to be another hit, as everything so far this year has been impressive on all fronts.

Next up is another R&B-rooted, but genre-fusing single, this time from Lucky Daye's charismatic croons and lovestruck lyrics. "Soft" is anything but, as its energy really comes through thanks to driving guitars, spotlit vocal passion, a funky bassline, and drums that shift between hard grooves and more subtle approaches with ease. As far as the vocal melodies and the syncopation on display here, this is what brings the song its soul and personality to the fullest. Add on top of that a dynamic midway point and some soaring solos at the end, and you've got a full plate.

Another R&B Season highlight this week is Jessie Reyez and Big Sean's "SHUT UP," whose heavy bass and instantly boisterous flows combine its atmosphere with hip-hop. Still, the vocal delivery from Reyez is as sultry as you might expect from a more soulful cut, so there's still a lot of stylistic overlap here. As for the Sean Don, he speeds up the cadence and flow a little bit and also rides some extra instrumental embellishments well. Some ethereal background croons give the song a little more room to spread out, but it works in its simplicity.