Kehlani Will Do Anything To Be "Next 2 U" On Latest "CRASH" Single

Kehlani does it again.

Kehlani is one of R&B's most consistent artists. You can always count on her to deliver some smooth and stunning falsetto vocals on a single, feature, or album. Pretty soon, the Oakland songstress will be coming through on the latter with a new project called CRASH. Kehlani announced it about two weeks ago and she is back to promote it for the second time with "Next 2 U".

This single follows up on the already popular "After Hours", which dropped back on April 4. The lead single sampled the 2004 hit "Move Ya Body" by Nina Sky and Jabba, and its addicting vocal melodies and instrumental have really sold the song for a lot of people. Now, Kehlani is looking to go two for two with "Next 2 U". This track has a much different sound, opting for more booming bass and electronic elements.

Listen To "Next 2 U" By Kehlani

"After Hours" was more pop centric and more danceable, but here, Kehlani is looking to focus more on providing a show-stopping performance. In our opinion, the 29-year-old succeeds once again, as she sings passionately about protecting the one she loves. "To get next to you / They gon', they gon' have to call the law / I don't care what they offer, I’m protecting you". See if you think Kehlani passes the test again by checking out the track and its visuals above.

What are your thoughts on "Next 2 U" by Kehlani? Is this the best promotional track from her upcoming album CRASH, why or why not? Does this have you interested in what is to come on the album? What was your favorite aspect of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kehlani. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're more than the sun, you're why the sun beams (Ooh, ah)

Your love is high, wide like a river

And if I die, I already fell and I’m floating (Safe in your arms)

Ooh, I know what it's like to feel like I'm dyin' in peace

Ho, ho-oh, oh-oh, I

I'll tell you all my secrets if you promise to keep us in love (In love, in love)