Kehlani Announces New Album, Shares Release Date And Flashy Album Cover

R&B fans have already been eating well in 2024 and they're getting another treat next month. Kehlani just took to Instagram to announce her 4th studio album. The project is called CRASH and she's already shared the album cover. It's a flashy shot that lives up to the album's name showing her posing on top of a crashed car in a stunningly elaborate outfit. She also confirms that fans won't have to wait too long to hear the record. Her caption concludes with the announcement that the project will be dropping next month on June 21.

In the comments, fans are unsurprisingly thrilled. "have you considered dropping it yesterday? pls and thanks" one impatient fan says in a highly-upvoted comment. "KEHLANIIIIIII ARE YOU KIDDING US?! 🤯 this photo is literally STUNNING & I can’t wait for this songggg" another fan commented before following up a few minutes later realizing she actually announced an entire album. Some fellow artists like Russ and Maiya The Don also pulled up in the comments to share their hype for the next project. Check out the announcement post in its entirety below.

Kehlani's New Album "CRASH" Drops Next Month

Kehlani has only dropped one single so far this year and many are expecting it to appear on the album. The track is called "After Hours" and as you'd expect it's about seeking out some after hours love. The song clicked with fans immediately and has racked up more than 19 million streams on Spotify alone since it dropped. Kehlani has also shared some updates of a different kind with fans. Earlier this year she made waves online when she dropped a gym pic on Instagram that had fans going absolutely crazy for her abs.

