Kehlani Announces New Album, Shares Release Date And Flashy Album Cover

BYLavender Alexandria275 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

It's her first project since 2022's "blue water road."

R&B fans have already been eating well in 2024 and they're getting another treat next month. Kehlani just took to Instagram to announce her 4th studio album. The project is called CRASH and she's already shared the album cover. It's a flashy shot that lives up to the album's name showing her posing on top of a crashed car in a stunningly elaborate outfit. She also confirms that fans won't have to wait too long to hear the record. Her caption concludes with the announcement that the project will be dropping next month on June 21.

In the comments, fans are unsurprisingly thrilled. "have you considered dropping it yesterday? pls and thanks" one impatient fan says in a highly-upvoted comment. "KEHLANIIIIIII ARE YOU KIDDING US?! 🤯 this photo is literally STUNNING & I can’t wait for this songggg" another fan commented before following up a few minutes later realizing she actually announced an entire album. Some fellow artists like Russ and Maiya The Don also pulled up in the comments to share their hype for the next project. Check out the announcement post in its entirety below.

Read More: YG Comments On Kehlani's Instagram Post Following Saweetie Breakup

Kehlani's New Album "CRASH" Drops Next Month

Kehlani has only dropped one single so far this year and many are expecting it to appear on the album. The track is called "After Hours" and as you'd expect it's about seeking out some after hours love. The song clicked with fans immediately and has racked up more than 19 million streams on Spotify alone since it dropped. Kehlani has also shared some updates of a different kind with fans. Earlier this year she made waves online when she dropped a gym pic on Instagram that had fans going absolutely crazy for her abs.

What do you think of Kehalni announcing her 4th album CRASH and her first new project since 2022? Do you think she should drop a new single from the project at some point before the full thing is out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kehlani's Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer's Romances

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-WARNERMusicKehlani Praised By Fans For Her Abs In New Gym Video12.3K
REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart - Day 2MusicYG Comments On Kehlani's Instagram Post Following Saweetie Breakup13.4K
kehlani romancesMusicKehlani's Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer's Romances2.1K
DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversaryMusicYG & Kehlani: Revisiting Their Relationship Timeline3.9K