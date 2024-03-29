Kehlani Praised By Fans For Her Abs In New Gym Video

Earlier this week, Kehlani took to TikTok to share a video of herself after a trip to the gym. Unsurprisingly, that resulted in a lot of comments about her body. As is normally the case with her posts it was mostly dominated by fans thirsting over her. Even in the comments of a repost fans can't help but show their love for the singer, while others chose to crack their best jokes.

"My body would’ve looked like that if my mama didn’t perm my hair when I was little" one of the top comments on a repost of the video jokes. "Her & teyana been in the gym together😭🫶🏽💪🏽!! They look df good ! ❤️🥰" another fan gushes. "That ain’t surgery baby that’s consistency. And she wears it so well" yet another comments reads. The massive swell of support for Kehlani runs basically from top to bottom in the comment section. Check out the original video that sparked all the positive comments below.

Read More: YG & Kehlani: Revisiting Their Relationship Timeline

Kehlani's Gym Video Sparks Fan Praise

Last year, Kehlani spoke up with unequivocal support for Palestine. It only took her a few days from the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict to share a statement and she didn't hold anything back. She was also critical of many of her contemporaries who were silent on the matter, something that has continued in the months since. Her biggest story preceding that came a few months earlier when she lit up the WNBA Halftime show stage in July. Videos of the performance made the rounds online and had her trending.

Her most recent album blue water road dropped back in 2022. For the album, she recruited Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, and Ambre. It spawned some of the bigger hits of the past few years for her with songs like "up at night" and "altar." What do you think of Kehlani's new gym video? Do you think the singer should keep sharing her progress videos? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: YG Comments On Kehlani's Instagram Post Following Saweetie Breakup

[Via]