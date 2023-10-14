Kehlani Supports Palestine, Slams Peers For Silence Amid Israel-Hamas War

Recently, Kehlani took to social media to share her thoughts on her peers not speaking out about the Israel-Hamas war. She's shared various messages of support for the people of Palestine amid the crisis, and thinks other artists need to do the same. According to her, they're staying silent in order to retain their fanbases, and in turn maximize their earnings.

“To my peers and people that are in the spaces I’m in, what the f*ck is wrong with y’all?" she asks in a new clip. "You’re being silent for the sake of money and business, like that amounts to what the fuck is going on? There’s an insane amount of unchecked privilege on literal f*cking display and it is gut-wrenching. It is disgusting. People have reached out to me like, 'oh you might want to be quiet...' Do y'all hear yourselves? Have you looked at yourself in the mirror today and been like 'am I a decent f*cking human being?' Like, I am off-put. Get real."

Kehlani "Disgusted" With Her Peers' "Unchecked Privilege"

Kehlani isn't the only public figure who's fed up with their peers not speaking out, however. Recently, DJ Vlad condemned Drake and DJ Khaled for staying silent amid the conflict, despite being Jewish and Palestinian. “It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase," he claimed.

"Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac," he added. What do you think of Kehlani showing public support for Palestine? Do you think her peers need to speak up amid the conflict? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kehlani.

