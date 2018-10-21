privilege
- Pop CultureKing Harris Flexes Aluminum Foil Bowl, Commenters Accuse Him Of Pretending He's From The TrenchesSocial media users think King Harris is trying to hide the fact that he grew up wealthy.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKehlani Supports Palestine, Slams Peers For Silence Amid Israel-Hamas WarKehlani calls her peers' silence "gut-wrenching."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureGigi Hadid Says She's "Not The Prettiest Person," Reflects On Being A "Nepo Baby"In her recent "Times of London" interview, the model dishes on everything from co-parenting with Zayn Malik to growing up in the spotlight.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKehlani Speaks On Her Privilege As A Straight-Presenting Lesbian ArtistKehlani speaks about their privilege as a cisgender-presenting straight-presenting artist after coming out as lesbian.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTia Mowry Says Seeing Mom Get Racially Profiled Made Her Understand White PrivilegeTia Mowry shared some instances in which she noticed that her Black mother was treated differently than her white father while she was growing up.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd's Premieres Kid Cudi Remix Of His Song "Privilege" On Memento MoriCudi adds some of his heavenly hums to the track.By Noah C
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Says Kanye Is Picking Up The Slack While She Studies To Become LawyerShe also said she would never use her privilege to help her children get ahead.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentIMDb Shows Its Colors, Launches "Freedive" Streaming PlatformLittle did we know, Amazon is the proprietor of the trusted IMDb database.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAngela Simmons Gets Dragged For Her PrivilegeThe socialite's expression of fortitude was shut down.By Zaynab
- SocietyKim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Relationship With President Trump Has Its PerksShe still disagrees with her husband on certain issues.By Zaynab