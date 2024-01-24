King Harris Flexes Aluminum Foil Bowl, Commenters Accuse Him Of Pretending He's From The Trenches

It's no secret that growing up with celebrity parents can come with its own set of struggles. According to social media users, however, King Harris is drastically overplaying his own. T.I. and Tiny Harris' 19-year-old son often finds himself at the center of controversy, whether it surrounds his behavior, familial relationships, or online antics. Most recently, he's been called out for a clip of himself enjoying ramen noodles out of a makeshift aluminum foil bowl.

"I done ran out of bowls. I done made me an aluminum foil bowl," he says in the clip. "Figure it out, man." Commenters are out in full force accusing the up-and-coming rapper of pretending like he's ever had to rough it, and expressing confusion over his apparent attempts to hide the fact that he grew up privileged.

King Harris Shows Off Makeshift Aluminum Foil Bowl

"He wanna be from the trenches so bad. Meanwhile his daddy probably own stock in aluminum foil," one critical commenter writes. "He ain’t in no trenches, wash the damn dishes," another says. Several users also point out that those who actually grew up in difficult circumstances probably wouldn't waste so much aluminum foil. Instead, they argue that they'd simply find another makeshift vessel to use. "Real hood ppl don’t run out of bowls…..we turn containers into bowls, cups into bowls, jars into bowls, maybe even a pot into a bowl," one user claims.

King's parents have called him out for similar behavior in the past, namely during their infamous Atlanta Falcons game spat. He told fans that his living conditions weren't ideal growing up, prompting T.I. to ask him if he's ever woken up with a roach on his face. When he confirmed that he hadn't, his father responded, “Alright then! You don’t know what you talkin' ‘bout.” What do you think of King Harris getting accused of pretending like he didn't grow up privileged? Do you think he deserves the roast he's getting online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

