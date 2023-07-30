Kehlani Spotted At Beyonce Tour Stop In New Jersey

Beyoncé is deep into the North American leg of her Renaissance Tour. As of July 30, the superstar is on her second of two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One of the things that has defined the tour is the many iconic outfits that Beyoncé has worn so far. Whether it’s looking angelic in Amsterdam, or nearly flashing a nipple to the good people of Hamburg, the costuming department has absolutely killed it. But fans weren’t expecting the Queen herself to drop a scintillating outfit on social media from her show in Frankfurt. It has quickly become a trend for Beyoncé’s team to drop outfit posts on Instagram for the wider BeyHive to enjoy.

This has included “accidental” Barbie crossovers. Taken from Beyoncé’s show in Minnesota, the queen’s social media showed off that Beyoncé had her own Barbie look ready to go. The popstar absolutely killed in a metallic pink leotard with a matching cropped-tailed jacket and thigh-high boots. Furthermore, Beyoncé wore a pink visor to complete the look. Of course, this level of serve is to be expected from someone as stunning as Beyoncé but to debut the look right as the Barbie movie dropped is so many layers of perfection. Elsewhere, many celebrities have been seen posting up at tour stops around the world. And East Rutherford was no exception.

Kehlani Takes In Beyonce Show

Kehlani was front and center for Beyoncé’s July 29 concert at MetLife Stadium. The musician posted a selfie showing her just feet from a pink-clad Beyoncé. Additionally, the concert involved a lot of work from Blue Ivy, who performed several times alongside her mother. Ivy has been a consistent presence on the tour. During her stop in Detroit, Beyoncé praised her daughter’s performances on the tour up to that point.

Beyoncé will remain on the East Coast for the next week and change. She has concerts in Massachusetts, DC, and Charlotte before she heads to Atlanta for a trio of shows. At the time of writing, the tour is scheduled to end on October 1 with a rescheduled show in Kansas City. Originally, the tour was supposed to end on September 27 in Beyoncé’s hometown of New Orleans.

