Beyoncé is coming to the end of the European leg of her Renaissance Tour. Beginning in Stockholm on May 10, the legendary artist has worked her way across Belgium, Wales, Scotland, England, France, Spain, and Germany. Currently performing in Amsterdam, Beyoncé will do two more performances in Germany and two in Poland. After that, she heads to Toronto on July 8 to begin the lengthy North American leg of the tour.

The tour is Beyoncé’s first since the On The Run II Tour in 2018 and fitting, she has gone all out. Social media has been consistently flooded with amazing visuals from across Western Europe. June 17 marked the first of two performances at Amsterdam’s iconic Johan Cruyff Arena. Built in 1996, it has been the long-time home of The Netherlands’ national soccer team. But for two nights in June, it has become Beyoncé’s throne room. Furthermore, she has once again managed to one-up herself in terms of visual style.

Social Media Shares Beyoncé’s Amazing Amsterdam Outfits

Beyoncé stuns for the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/fJNiBZrAoB — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 18, 2023

Following the first show in Amsterdam, social media users have been sharing Beyoncé’s outfits. PopBase shared an image of a futuristic-looking dress with unique metallic designs. Multiple users shared pictures of Queen Bey’s shimmering leotard, reportedly a custom Gucci design. Furthermore, there were also pictures of a silver halter top-like outfit, which Beyoncé appeared to utilize with a picture frame/window setting piece. Additionally, the singer is seen rocking a gold and black bodysuit in several clips of the performance.

It’s likely that more images will emerge after the iconic musician’s second show on June 18. After concluding in Amsterdam, Beyoncé next appears in Hamburg, Germany on June 21. After Hamburg, she travels to Frankfurt on the 24th. Her final European tour stops occur on June 27 and 28 in Warsaw, Poland. After a much-deserved break, Beyoncé begins the North American leg of the tour, which comprises 35 stops. The Renaissance Tour finally comes to a close with a show at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.

Beyoncé Best Amsterdam Outfits

Beyoncé in custom @Gucci styled by @ShionaT for the RENAISSANCE World Tour in Amsterdam Night #1 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/C4WtZz6rGp — BEY-Z🐝 ⊚ fan account (@beyzhive) June 18, 2023

Which outfit is your favorite?

