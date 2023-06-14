Economist Says Beyonce's "Renaissance" Tour Contributed To Swedish Inflation

According to Michael Grahn, Danske Bank’s chief economist in Sweden, Beyonce’s first “Renaissance” tour stop had an impact on the Swedish economy. “Beyonce’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have colored May inflation,” Grahn recently told Politico. “How much is uncertain, but probably 0.2 p.p. of the 0.3 p.p. that hotels/restaurants added.” He said the inflation was due to an increase in “a broad set of goods and services, for instance hotel and restaurant visits” and “recreational services,” such as ticket’s to Bey’s tour. Grahn says they expect inflation “to be reversed in June as prices on hotels and tickets reverse back to normal.”

Beyonce kicked off her “Renaissance” tour in Stockholm last month, and fans went wild for her performance. One fan even got arrested on the opening night, for sneaking into a VIP section of the event. The show’s setlist was also reportedly leaked ahead of the tour stop.

Beyonce Impacted The Swedish Economy

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The “Renaissance” tour has been attended by various celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Future, Paul McCartney, and more. Ariana Grande even recently stopped by the tour amid rumors that she has a collab in the works with Queen Bey herself. Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has also been joining her mother onstage at various shows. Following the 11-year-old’s performance in Paris, Beyonce shared a sweet message to her daughter. “My beautiful first born [prayer hands emoji]. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” she wrote on Instagram, “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyonce also recently landed a spot on Forbes’ list of Richest Self-Made Women, alongside Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more. She came in at No. 48, with a staggering net worth of $540 million. That’s not too surprising, based on the fact that her and her husband Jay-Z recently paid cash for a new, $200 million house.

