inflation
- MusicEconomist Says Beyonce's "Renaissance" Tour Contributed To Swedish InflationAn economist claims that Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour stop in Sweden impacted the country's economy.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCardi B's Inflation Tweets Cause Twitter Rift, Rapper Claps BackCardi B responds to the social media backlash over her inflation tweets.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureCardi B Blasts High Grocery Store PricesFrustrated with the effects of inflation, Cardi recently tweeted, "You might as well eat outside !!”By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsPresident Biden Speaks On Baby Formula Shortage & Nationwide InflationThe 44th President seems to be optimistic about the recent troubles that the USA has been facing. By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsJeff Bezos Throws Shots At Joe Biden After POTUS Tweets About InflationBezos got some things off his chest.By Hayley Hynes