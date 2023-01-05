Cardi B’s Inflation Tweets Cause Twitter Rift, Rapper Claps Back
Cardi B responds to the social media backlash over her inflation tweets.
Earlier this week, Cardi B made headlines by addressing the steadily rising prices in grocery stores throughout the United States. On Tuesday, January 3, she tweeted, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now…You might as well eat outside !!” She also tweeted, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?”
While the comments seemed innocent enough, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper caused an uproar on Twitter. Some fans expressed their respect for Cardi’s money management skills. On the other hand, more irate fans dragged her for speaking about an issue that disproportionately affects lower-class people. See some of the Twitter reactions below.,
Read More: Pam Grier Is Writing A Movie For Her And Cardi B, Shares Advice For Megan Thee Stallion
READ MORE: Cardi B Defends “Fighting Over D**k” Lyrics From “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B responds to the social media backlash over her inflation tweets
After getting blasted by fans on social media, Cardi swiftly responded to the criticism. To demonstrate that her original tweets came from a sincere place, she shared a video on Twitter. In the video, she began by clarifying that millionaires have the right to watch how much they are spending.
“Let me tell y’all something,” Cardi said in the video. “When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all mother fuckers be like, ‘Aint’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re fucking gonna go broke soon. Because y’all not budgeting.”
Then, Cardi explains that she regularly gets a summary breakdown of her finances. Upon seeing more money being spent in grocery stores than usual, she checked out a supermarket for herself. Although Cardi’s a millionaire who can afford higher prices, she explained why she chose to publicly comment on the issue.
READ MORE: Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
“Of course I’mma say something!” Cardi said later on in the video. “The fuck? ‘Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class or people in the hood are mother fucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible of these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”
After tweeting out that video, Cardi B also sent a follow-up tweet to clarify her optimism for bringing about change. One fan told the rapper her influence won’t magically fix inflation, and Cardi ultimately agreed with her. The Grammy award-winning artist simply responded, “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”
See Cardi B’s latest round of inflation tweets below.
Read MORE: Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Now that she has further elaborated on her previous tweets, what do you think? Is Cardi B’s argument valid? Or do her skeptical fans have a point here? Sound off with your opinion in the comment section below.
[via]