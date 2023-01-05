Earlier this week, Cardi B made headlines by addressing the steadily rising prices in grocery stores throughout the United States. On Tuesday, January 3, she tweeted, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now…You might as well eat outside !!” She also tweeted, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?”

While the comments seemed innocent enough, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper caused an uproar on Twitter. Some fans expressed their respect for Cardi’s money management skills. On the other hand, more irate fans dragged her for speaking about an issue that disproportionately affects lower-class people. See some of the Twitter reactions below.,

The fact she's not broke at all and still concerned about the rapidly increasing price of food should make you appreciate her post even more.



The empathy for those less fortunate financially is absolutely implied. — Claude Rivest (@clauderivest) January 4, 2023

A lot of y’all being mad at Cardi for tweeting about the cost of groceries is the perfect example of how many lack financial literacy. Just b/c you can afford something doesn’t mean the price or logic behind it is right or ok. I can afford 7 eggs, doesn’t mean its ok! I complain! — Urban Tech Girl ❤🎯🐝 (@Ladawn307) January 5, 2023

chile and u rich — imagine how we feel? pic.twitter.com/3W8BBr43Bc — drizzy (@dre__cole) January 4, 2023

Rich people saying this is just wild to me lol — Dr. Manhattan 🇨🇦 (@DrManhattanXL) January 4, 2023

voting for

democrats policies vs when the

policies hit pic.twitter.com/xWw9IYRRwk — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 5, 2023

I always feel like Cardi B is just inches away from getting red pilled but she can't quite get there. https://t.co/dAQKFgVw2V — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 5, 2023

Cardi B pretending to be impacted by grocery prices https://t.co/zSezBnkSrl pic.twitter.com/6TzZodiEce — Name cannot be blank (@TheLodai) January 4, 2023

Millionaires complaining about grocery prices is very depressing https://t.co/jihaHx35x7 — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) January 4, 2023

I would hate to be a celebrity cause y’all be complaining about everything 😭 my god. Idc how rich I am, I’m not spending $6 on lettuce or $9 on eggs pic.twitter.com/Zent7guCUz — M 🌚 (@animeluvveer) January 5, 2023

Cardi B responds to the social media backlash over her inflation tweets

After getting blasted by fans on social media, Cardi swiftly responded to the criticism. To demonstrate that her original tweets came from a sincere place, she shared a video on Twitter. In the video, she began by clarifying that millionaires have the right to watch how much they are spending.

“Let me tell y’all something,” Cardi said in the video. “When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all mother fuckers be like, ‘Aint’t you rich? Why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re fucking gonna go broke soon. Because y’all not budgeting.”

Then, Cardi explains that she regularly gets a summary breakdown of her finances. Upon seeing more money being spent in grocery stores than usual, she checked out a supermarket for herself. Although Cardi’s a millionaire who can afford higher prices, she explained why she chose to publicly comment on the issue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“Of course I’mma say something!” Cardi said later on in the video. “The fuck? ‘Cause if I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class or people in the hood are mother fucking thinking. So yes, I’m going to say something. The fuck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible of these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”

After tweeting out that video, Cardi B also sent a follow-up tweet to clarify her optimism for bringing about change. One fan told the rapper her influence won’t magically fix inflation, and Cardi ultimately agreed with her. The Grammy award-winning artist simply responded, “Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know.”

See Cardi B’s latest round of inflation tweets below.

Not necessarily cause of me but if we bring enough awareness to inflation you never know https://t.co/cyV24Kzqdp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2023

Now that she has further elaborated on her previous tweets, what do you think? Is Cardi B’s argument valid? Or do her skeptical fans have a point here? Sound off with your opinion in the comment section below.

