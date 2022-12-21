With whispers that a recession could be on the way for Americans, rapper Cardi B took to her Twitter to discuss our current economic situation but was met with criticism over her wealthy status.

Known to clap back on social media, the “Up” rapper lived up to her reputation by blasting a user that tried to call her out.

“We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” Cardi B tweeted Tuesday, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas 🎄 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

Not long after, a Twitter user responded with a snarky comment, writing, “Says the rapper worth 40 million.”

Tweeting back, the Bronx native penned on the social media platform, “I’m worth more then that and guess what? If I don’t save, work and budget I could lose it too!”

I’m worth more then that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help. https://t.co/QWIaj5Lpma — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 20, 2022

“What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly,” she continued. “I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help.”

The issue has apparently been on Cardi B’s mind for some time now. Back in June, she also tweeted about a possible recession, asking at the time “When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?”

When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

Earlier this year, the “WAP” rapper also discussed inflation on social media, questioning how people are managing to survive amid rising prices. In an Instagram video, she acknowledged the criticism she’s received in the past for supporting our current POTUS Joe Biden.

No seriously…I want to know how people are surviving… https://t.co/sodp7YdJTY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 10, 2022

“You know one thing that people was coming at me every single time that we saying that something bad in the economy is happening? And people be like, ‘Well you was the one that told people to vote for Joe Biden,’” she shared.

“But this the thing, right? After the pandemic, I knew that this sh*t was gonna happen. I knew we was gonna have a financial crisis. And the thing about it is, that this is not only in America.”

Do you agree that we are currently on the brink of a recession? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

[Via]