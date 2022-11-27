Cardi B fired back at fans upset with her for having yet to release her long-awaited sophomore album. The rant began when a user theorized that Cardi is afraid the project will flop.

The fan cited Cardi having already released multiple singles from the project as evidence it’s ready for release. They also referenced Saweetie’s disappointing first-week sales for The Single Life.

“I’m never afraid of numbers honey,” she wrote back in a since-deleted tweet. “And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bitches to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Afterward, she shared a post from Touring Data showing the success of Cardi’s 2019 tour. “Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers,” she wrote.

“I am a human baby.. when I drop my album I’m touring the world,” Cardi added in another since-deleted post. “I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY.”

From there, she deleted the tweets and wrote: “You know what? Let me hush ….Less talking, more action for haters to have a reaction.”

Cardi released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, to critical acclaim back in 2018. The success of the album launched her into mainstream stardom. She’s kept fans waiting for a follow-up in the four years since.

Check out what’s left of Cardi’s tweets below.

Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers. https://t.co/BITt4Lkwp2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

You know what ? Let me hush ….Less talking, more action for haters to have a reaction 😊😊😊 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

and boom there it is pic.twitter.com/8vSm7FAj3z — JA (@sleezyjamie) November 26, 2022

[Via]