invasion of privacy
- MusicCardi B Breaks Silence With New Song Snippet After Fans Think She's Gone "Missing"Cardi B might be readying her sophomore album, finally.By Aron A.
- Original ContentCardi B Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarDiscover Cardi B's rise to fame and her impressive net worth in 2024. Learn about her music career, endorsements, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicPardison Fontaine & Cardi B Still Collaborate, He Recalls Giving Her "Be Careful"According to Pardi, Cardi knew right away that the song was the right fit for her.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Charts Following Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" ReleaseFans appear to be rediscovering Cardi's debut just in time for Nicki's release.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Is Motivated To Release New Music Following Summer JamCardi B is motivated to "get back outside" following her Summer Jam performance. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Reveals Anxiety Has Prevented Her From Releasing New MusicCardi B opens up about her struggles with anxiety.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Fires Back At Criticism For Not Releasing New AlbumCardi B called out fans upset with her for not releasing her sophomore album on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosCardi B Calls On Kanye West & Lil Durk For "Hot Sh*t" Music VideoCardi B delivers her new visuals for "Hot Sh*t" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCardi B Says Her Debut Album Landing On The "Rolling Stone" Top 200 Was "A Setup"Cardi B sat down with Angela Yee and the "Lip Service" girls to dish on everything from getting dragged to sending sexy videos to her man, Offset.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPusha T Believes Cardi B Deserved Grammys Best Rap Album Win Over "DAYTONA"In 2019, Cardi's "Invasion of Privacy" took home the gold over Pusha, Travis Scott, Nipsey Hussle, and Mac Miller. "It was fair," said Push.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Becomes 1st Album To Have Every Song Go PlatinumEvery song on Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" has gone platinum.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B's Debut Album "Invasion Of Privacy" Continues To Make HistoryCardi B's debut album, "Invasion of Privacy" becomes the first album by a female rapper to spend 175 weeks on the Billboard 200.By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicCardi B Praises Chloe Bailey For Her Cover Of "Be Careful"Cardi B shows love to Chloe Bailey for her fantastic cover of the "Invasion Of Privacy" single. By Aron A.