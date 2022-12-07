Without a doubt, Cardi B is one of the best-selling artists in Hip-Hop right now. However, for one reason or another, her long-awaited sophomore album never seems to materialize fully. In 2020, she seemed all but poised to start her album rollout with the sensational Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single “WAP.” In 2021, she returned with the solo single “UP,” and earlier this summer, she dropped “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk and Kanye West. Still, Cardi B has yet to confirm when she will officially release her next full-length project.

Cardi’s popular debut album Invasion of Privacy earned her a Grammy and broke several commercial records. Yet, well over four years later, Cardi’s sophomore follow-up doesn’t feel any closer. As a result, several fans have started expressing their frustration with the long wait. Now, in her latest response to fans, Cardi B has shared an explanation for her sophomore album’s delay.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Cardi B performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Cardi B opens up about her struggles with anxiety.

In a recent screengrab shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi B reveals that her music career has become a major source of anxiety for her. In the brief clip, she admits that making music used to be fun, but now, all of the criticism and expectations has started to weight down on her.

“I used to love making music, but now, making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety,” Cardi B says in the video. “Everybody just critique everything that I do, that it’s just like…you know, sometimes you just don’t want to do something that may give you that much anxiety. So I just be like, “Uh!” — freezing myself.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Cardi B fired back at a TikTok user who argued that she keeps pushing her album back due to fears over low sales. In a since-deleted tweet, she clapped back, saying, “I am a human baby.. when I drop my album I’m touring the world. I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY.”

and boom there it is pic.twitter.com/8vSm7FAj3z — JA (@sleezyjamie) November 26, 2022

You know what ? Let me hush ….Less talking, more action for haters to have a reaction 😊😊😊 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

Cardi’s latest statement about her music-related anxiety definitely lines up with her response, specifically the “I am a human” tidbit. Are you surprised to hear Cardi B admit that she struggles with anxiety? And are you still excited to hear her long-awaited follow-up to Invasion of Privacy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.