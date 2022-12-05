Cardi B says that she was paid $1 million for a private performance, from which video of her set was going viral. Offset was reportedly also in attendance at the event.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes ……THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. She also posted a receipt to prove it.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

“Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” one user had previously tweeted.

Cardi rocked a custom Jean Paul Gaultier outfit, which she described as representing “the purest form of women bodies.” The performance went down in Miami during the Art Basel festivities over the weekend.

The interaction online comes just over a week following Cardi’s back and forth with other haters on Twitter. They had theorized that the Bronx rapper was afraid to release her sophomore project over album sales. The criticism was leveled in reference to Saweetie’s disappointing first-week sales for The Single Life.

“I’m never afraid of numbers honey,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bitches to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!”

She also reposted a tweet from Touring Data reporting that she was the first female rapper in history to average over $1 million per show back in 2019.

Check out Cardi B’s posts below as well as clips of her private performance.

Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies https://t.co/tfYh4NDLoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 4, 2022

Last night performing for the best bank in America….PERFORMING IS MY PASSION❤️…..#lovewhatyoudo pic.twitter.com/mLPjjAJphW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2022

[Via]