Cardi B Draws Milli Vanilli Comparisons After Mic Throwing Incident

Cardi B has been drawing comparisons to Milli Vanilli after a video of her throwing her mic back at a fan who threw their drink on stage went viral on social media over the weekend. In the video, Cardi stops rapping while her backing track continues to play. Some fans compared the move to Milli’s Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, who famously faced backlash when they were exposed for lip-syncing to their songs after a record scratched during a 1990 live performance. It was later confirmed that the two did not sing any of the vocals on their music releases.

“Damn. Milli Vanilli really got shamed for doing what everyone does so blatantly today smh,” one fan tweeted. Another responded: “Just say you don’t know what you are talking about. Milli Vanilli were performing someone else’s song as though it was their own voice. Rappers perform over their own track when there is no band accompanying them.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Another similarly argued: “It’s not even the same situation at all. As much as they had charisma and dance moves, they were not lip-syncing to their own music but the real singers. Singers today do lip-synch to their own music occasionally.” One more wrote: “Milli Vanilli never sang, live or otherwise. They were lip syncing to someone else’s vocals, pretending it was them. This is completely different.”

As for the mic-throwing incident, Cardi was struck with liquid on stage while performing “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas on Saturday. She quickly retaliated by flinging her mic into the crowd as security jumped in the find the attendee. Check out video of the incident below.

Cardi B Throws Her Mic At A Fan

As for new music from Cardi, the Invasion of Privacy rapper teamed up with her husband, Offset, for a new single, “Jealousy,” last week. On the track, the two artists shot down the cheating rumors that have circulated about their relationship as of late.

