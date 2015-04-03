lip sync
- MusicPregnant Ciara Lip-Syncs To Missy Elliot: "I Got A Cute Face, Chubby Waist"She's got a cute face and chubby waist now thanks to baby number three!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicCardi B Draws Milli Vanilli Comparisons After Mic Throwing IncidentSome fans on Twitter compared Cardi B to Milli Vanilli over the weekend, following her performance in Las Vegas.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Catches Heat For "Lip Syncing" At Hot 97 Summer JamSee the video and judge for yourself.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's "Vent"50 Cent called out "grandma" Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts.By Cole Blake
- MusicLady Gaga Warns J-Lo & Shakira She "Better Hear No Lip-Syncing" At Halftime ShowGaga won't be tolerating any trickery.By Lynn S.
- MusicRita Ora & John Legend Defend Lip-Syncing At Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeRita Ora and John Legend clap back at their critics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMariah Carey Accused Of Lip-Syncing During First AMA Performance In 10 YearsThe diva's vocals were on point.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentZoe And Lenny Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, & Jimmy Fallon Hold Epic Lip Sync BattleLip Synching meets Charades. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay Electronica Singing Drake's "Feel No Ways" To Erykah Badu Is The BestErykah Badu's reaction is priceless.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Continues His Mockery Of Chief Keef6ix9ine issues a web of insults including a mocking rendition of "Faneto"By Devin Ch
- SocietyInstagram May Be Adding A New Music Feature To Their StoriesInstagram is reportedly working on a feature to help add music to your stories. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentMariah Carey Thinks Producers Sabotaged Her NYE Performance For Ratings BoostMariah Carey's team believes that Dick Clark Productions deliberately compromised her New Year's Eve performance in order to score higher ratings. By Angus Walker
- NewsAugust Alsina Calls Out AMAs For Mic Issues During "Do You Mind" PerformanceAugust Alsina was forced to lip sync parts of "Do You Mind" at last night's AMAs, as his mic was apparently cut off for the whole performance. By Angus Walker
- NewsChanning Tatum Joined By Surprise Guest Beyonce On Lip Sync BattleWho wore it better, Channing Tatum or Beyonce?By hnhh
- NewsCommon & John Legend Have A Lip Sync BattleCommon and John Legend go head-to-head in a lip sync battle.By Patrick Lyons