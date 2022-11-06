50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”

“I told y’all grandma was on bullshit! like a virgin at 64. LOL” 50 captioned a headline referencing Madonna’s video.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Have you ever been punched in your motherf**king face?” Madonna mouths in the clip while rocking a silver grill and necklaces. “What you say, oh you haven’t? Alright, wait!”

“Alright, wait, bitch,” she captioned the video.

The new post isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has called out Madonna on social media. The two have traded shots online multiple times in recent years.

In 2021, 50 asked for forgiveness for roasting her over a series of racy pictures she had shared; however, she refused to accept the apology. Instead, she labeled it “bullshit.”

“Essentially, you were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake. It’s bullshit,” Madonna said in a post at the time, before explaining that “an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Baby Keem’s track, “Vent,” was included on his 2021 project, The Melodic Blue. The debut studio album helped Keem notch his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance due to the success of his song, “Family Ties.”

Check out Madonna’s recent post, as well as 50’s response on Instagram below.

