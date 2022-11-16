Madonna Wants 50 Cent To Stop Bullying Her
In an Instagram PSA, Madonna called for the star to stop bullying her “for enjoying her life.”
50 Cent is known for his social media antics. The Queens mogul has his fair share of celebrity beefs in recent years. Madonna is the latest star to catch the wrath of 50. The 64-year old songstress called for an end to bullying after the Power producer’s post about her.
Earlier this month, Madonna shared an Instagram video of herself rapper to a Baby Keem song. 50 responded to the video by reposting on his Instagram page. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh**! like a virgin at 64. LOL”
Read More: 50 Cent Continues Trolling Madonna, Compares Her Look To Aliens
Madonna was not happy about 50 Cent’s post. She shared an Instagram Story of herself with a message for the seemingly for 50. “Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life.” This isn’t the first time Madge and 50 got in to a heated social media exchange. Last year, 50 shared a photo of Madonna in bed rocking lingerie. “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL,” he wrote.
The 47-year old mogul went on to diss Madonna’s viral photo. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” As a response to the diss, Madonna shared an old photo of herself with 50 Cent from the early 2000s. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”
Shortly after, 50 issued an apology to the “Like A Virgin” singer. “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I hope you accept my apology.”
Despite the apology, 50 still seems to get a kick out of Madonna’s social media life. Share your thoughts below.