50 Cent is known for his social media antics. The Queens mogul has his fair share of celebrity beefs in recent years. Madonna is the latest star to catch the wrath of 50. The 64-year old songstress called for an end to bullying after the Power producer’s post about her.

Earlier this month, Madonna shared an Instagram video of herself rapper to a Baby Keem song. 50 responded to the video by reposting on his Instagram page. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh**! like a virgin at 64. LOL”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Madonna was not happy about 50 Cent’s post. She shared an Instagram Story of herself with a message for the seemingly for 50. “Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life.” This isn’t the first time Madge and 50 got in to a heated social media exchange. Last year, 50 shared a photo of Madonna in bed rocking lingerie. “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL,” he wrote.

The 47-year old mogul went on to diss Madonna’s viral photo. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” As a response to the diss, Madonna shared an old photo of herself with 50 Cent from the early 2000s. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

Shortly after, 50 issued an apology to the “Like A Virgin” singer. “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I hope you accept my apology.”

Despite the apology, 50 still seems to get a kick out of Madonna’s social media life. Share your thoughts below.