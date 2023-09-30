Pregnant Ciara Lip-Syncs To Missy Elliot: “I Got A Cute Face, Chubby Waist”

Ciara is taking the definition of cute face, chubby waist to a whole new meaning. Ciara, who is currently anticipating the arrival of a new addition to her family with her husband Russell Wilson, recently shared a TikTok video that sent ripples of excitement through her fan base. In this latest video, she playfully lip-synced to one of Missy Elliot's iconic songs "Lose Control." However, what truly caught the attention of her devoted followers was the noticeable transformation in her appearance, specifically her facial features, which seemed to reflect the changes brought about by her pregnancy.

Ciara herself acknowledged these changes during the video, where she specifically lip-sync the part of Elliot's song that goes, "I got a cute face, chubby waist." Also, in a separate Instagram post, she posted a series of photos in an oversized shirt, captioned: "Face gettin a little chunky..and I like it." Social media users were quick to observe that Ciara's face appeared subtly different in the video, attributing these alterations to the natural effects of pregnancy. Pregnancy is a unique journey for every woman, and it often manifests in various ways, including changes in physical appearance. While some women experience noticeable changes in their skin, facial features, or overall body shape, others may not exhibit as many visible differences.

Read More: Ciara’s Pregnant: Songbird Confirms Third Baby With Russell Wilson In New Video

Ciara's Baby Weight Is Starting To Show

Ciara's decision to share this playful moment on TikTok allowed fans to connect with her on a more personal level during this special time in her life. It's a reminder that pregnancy, while an incredible and transformative experience, can also bring about unique and individualized changes in each woman's body. Meanwhile, Ciara has been loving every step of her pregnancy journey and her hubby Russell Wilson is to thank. "My hubby ain't playing no games, honey," Ciara said on social media. "I had to say don't look at me. I can't look in his eyes cause it's just, stuff like this happens," Ciara explained while pointing at her pregnant belly.

However, Ciara has still been busier than ever. As Ciara continues on her pregnancy journey, she's been dedicated to pursuing work. Ciara's unwavering dedication to her craft and her ability to overcome challenges, such as pregnancy nausea, while creating remarkable music and visuals are a testament to her professionalism and passion for her work. Her commitment to her artistry is commendable and continues to inspire her fans and peers alike. Stay tuned for HNHH for more music news.

Read More: Ciara Praises Russell Wilson Amid Her Pregnancy: “My Hubby Ain’t Playing No Games”