Ciara Praises Russell Wilson Amid Her Pregnancy: “My Hubby Ain’t Playing No Games”

Ciara recently took to social media to sing the praises of her husband Russell Wilson, literally. While opening up about her pregnancy journey thus far, the 37-year-old busted out an impromptu performance of her new song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.” She revealed that she can’t even look directly at Wilson, because if she does, she’ll get pregnant again.

“My hubby ain’t playing no games, honey,” she told her audience. “I had to say don’t look at me. I can’t look in his eyes cuz it’s just, stuff like this happens,” Ciara added, pointing at her pregnant belly. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this week, further quoting her recent Chris Brown collab. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid / You my heart, I’m your rib,” she captioned the post. The mother-to-be posed poolside in a dramatic video, showing off her growing bump.

Ciara Sings “How We Roll”

Later on in the clip, Ciara revealed that she was dealing with severe nausea while shooting the “How We Roll” music video. “I’d be in between my takes like ‘ugh,'” she shared. “I’m smiling but I feel so sick.” She continued, “But that was so cool, I’m so proud of how the video came out.” “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” a source told PEOPLE this week.

“It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant… She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too,” they added. “They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.” This is Wilson and Ciara’s third child together. They already share a son and a daughter, Win and Sienna. She also shares a child with her ex Future, a nine-year-old named after his father.

