Cardi B Throws Mic At Fan During Las Vegas Performance

Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas on Saturday night in retaliation for the attendee hurling a drink at her on stage. Video of the moment began circulating on social media after Pop Base shared it on Twitter. In the video, Cardi reacts in shock as a liquid is flung at her and quickly fires back with the microphone she had been performing with. From there, security jumps into the crowd.

Cardi, rocking a bright orange dress, had been in the middle of performing her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow.” Fans online mostly took Cardi’s side in the incident. “She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added: “This trend of attending female artists sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK.”

Read More: Cardi B Fends Off Handsy Wireless Festival Fan While On Stage

Cardi B In Concert

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Singer Cardi B performs onstage on the Outdoor Stage during Weekend 1, Day 1 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

It’s not the first time Cardi has had a negative interaction with an audience member during one of her performances. Back in July, a fan attempted to grab her hand at Wireless Festival in London, which she had to swat away on stage. Initial reports suggested that she had gotten into a fight with the fan, but she later clarified she was just trying to get her hand away from them.

The Las Vegas performance comes after Cardi and her husband, Offset, teamed up for the new song, “Jealousy.” The pair dropped the track on Friday, July 28.

Cardi B Throws Her Mic At An Attendee

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

As for future releases from Cardi, she’s been working on a second studio album for years at this point. She dropped her debut, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018, but has only released singles in the time since.

Read More: Cardi B Twerks Up A Storm In Vegas Nightclub Appearance

[Via]