Cardi B Asked Fans To Pour Water On Her Before Mic Throw

Fans throwing objects at artists on stage has become one of the most talked about concert trends in recent months. Following pop-star Ava Max being hit in the face with a phone which ultimately required her to get stitches, many other artists have faced similar actions. Sexyy Red, Latto, and even Drake have faced various items being thrown at them on stage during shows. While everyone reacts differently, nobody has reacted quite like Cardi B did. Over the weekend she went super-viral after a video emerged of a fan throwing their drink all over her on stage. In retaliation, she threw her microphone right back at them.

Cardi B’s reaction sparked major debate among fans about whether or not it was the right response. In a statement made after the show, she defended her actions. She claimed that the drink was thrown at the wrong part of her body. She also implied she didn’t want to be hit in the face with a fans’ alcohol. Now according to TMZ, Cardi encouraged fans to pour water on her before the drink was thrown. In a clip they shared earlier today she can be seen complaining about the Las Vegas heat and asking fans for water. While it’s a bit of a reach to say she asked a fan to throw their drink on her, it adds some important context to the situation.

Cardi Asked Fans To Help Her Beat The Heat

In the wake of the news of Cardi B throwing her mic over the weekend, even more news about her Las Vegas drama emerged. Fans uncovered videos of an earlier performance on Friday night. In the clip she seems to end off the set by throwing her mic at her own DJ. It’s unclear from the video why she does that, but it may help explain the resulting incident.

Cardi B may also not have perfect aim. The fan that was ultimately hit with the microphone was reportedly not the one who actually threw their drink. What do you think of the revelation that Cardi B asked fans for water before throwing her mic at a fan? Let us know in the comment section below.

