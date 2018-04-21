paycheck
- MusicCardi B Shows $1 Million Paycheck For Private PerformanceCardi B says she was paid $1 million for her latest private performance.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureT.I. Claims His Biggest Paycheck Ever Was Over $20M"Man, eight-figure checks feel like the devil could potentially pull you under," the rapper admitted during his chat with Tony "The Closer" Robinson.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJemele Hill Explains Why She Made $200K Less Than "His & Hers" Co-Host Michael SmithShe called that ESPN deal "one of the worst contracts I ever signed."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's "Pirates 6" Paycheck Would've Been $22.5 Million, According To His AgentDepp previously said that he wouldn't bring back Jack Sparrow, even if Disney offered him $300 million.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentHollywood's Highest Earning Actors Of 2019: Will Smith & The Rock Stand TallVariety published a male-dominated list of the highest earners in Hollywood for 2019.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Is Making Over Double What Emily Blunt Is For "Jungle Cruise"Does The Rock deserve it?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Grabs Hefty $15 Million Paycheck For "Black Widow" Solo FilmBlack Widow is getting the big bucks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music Videos$teven Cannon Flosses His Cash In New "Paycheck" VideoCheck out $teven Cannon's new video for "Paycheck."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentHalle Berry Says She Got "A S***load Of Money" & Has No Regrets After "Catwoman"A bad movie still equals a big paycheck. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEx-Destiny's Child Member Farrah Franklin Wants In On Future ReunionsThe oft-forgotten Farrah Franklin.By Devin Ch