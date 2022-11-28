Halloween is a holiday that’s frequently known for being full of spooky fun. Unfortunately for Cardi B, her salacious Marge Simpson costume may have some consequences that are scarier than the holiday itself.

As AllHipHop reports, an Italian artist has come forward with claims that the mother of two has “illegitimately appropriated” his work. Apparently, he first created the look in 2013 as a part of his Marge Simpsons Style Icon series.

The creative, aleXsandro Palombo, is seeking to receive proper credit. If Bardi and her team don’t comply, he’s threatening them with legal action.

Attorney Claudio Volpi, who boasts a specialty in intellectual property law, is handling the case. “Cardi B has illegitimately appropriated the work of aleXsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies,” the attorney wrote, “with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image.”

At this time, no formal lawsuit is in place. However, Palombo and his legal representation have reached out to several contacts on the Invasion of Privacy artist’s team.

Initially, the Italian’s publicist reached out to Cardi’s stylist, Carter. He also spoke with photographer, Jora Fratzis, and her publicity team at Atlantic Records.

Frantzis is the only one who replied. At the time, she made claims that she wasn’t “aware there was an artist behind this image previously.” However, she’s “happy to add the credits.”

Following that, Palombo made a request that everyone involved in the New York native’s Halloween project publish a “remedial” post giving him proper credit and linking to his Instagram page.

When making contact with Atlantic Records, Volpi sent a request that the follow-up post appears within seven days, on top of a correction on the previous post. If the parties fail to comply, Palombo plans to take further legal action.

