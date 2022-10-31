Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.

Standout stars so far this year have been Sean Combs, who expertly channelled the energy of Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight, as well as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, who each pulled off two fun looks paying homage to pop culture icons.

While Nicki Minaj is no stranger to showing off sultry and salacious snapshots of herself on her Instagram feed, for today’s holiday she went the more wholesome route, instead choosing to celebrate with her family – husband Kenneth Petty, and their young son, Papa Bear.

“HONEY, I BLEW UP #PapaBear,” the 39-year-old captioned her post shared on Monday. In the photos, we see the rap diva and her husband standing in front of a white background, about to be squished by a larger-than-life toddler’s shoe.

Other photos see a giant PB crawling after his parents as they look back in shock at the sheer size of their little boy.

The mother of one also couldn’t resist a more scandalous ensemble to commemorate the occasion as well, showing off her take on Cinderella – complete with butt cutouts – later on Monday afternoon.

As for Cardi B, she followed in Lizzo’s footsteps, painting herself yellow and donning a giant blue wig as Marge Simpson.

In the colourful photoshoot, the New York-born rhymer can be seen lounging around the infamous backdrop of The Simpson‘s family living room, dusting off her Grammy and strutting her stuff in a pair of sky-high red heels.

Not long after, the mother of two uploaded another “Mugler-inspired” Marge photo set, this one showing off her bodacious behind thanks to a bold couture cutout – check it out below, and find our roundup of the best 2022 celebrity Halloween costumes here.