Although Halloween isn’t actually until Monday (October 31), many of our favourite celebrities have been out on the town celebrating during the weekend before. from Lizzo’s Chrisean Rock and Marge Simpson homages to Lori Harvey’s cosplay of Beyoncé’s past iconic looks, there’s been no shortage of creativity amongst the stars, and the celebrations are only just getting started.

Out of the males who opted to dress up this year, it sounds like Diddy has quickly emerged as a fan favourite after channelling the late Heath Ledger’s Joker from 2008’s The Dark Knight.

It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/AEKoBPB9zC — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022

While sharing photos of his eerie look on social media, the 52-year-old declared that he’s here to “hijack Halloween,” and boy, did he manage to do just that.

In a clip that’s been making rounds online, Diddy can be seen linking up with Tyler, The Creator, who was absolutely blown away by Sean Combs’ sinister look for the evening. “Tyler, The Creator, you’re my favourite rapper in the world,” the New Yorker said as he approached the IGOR hitmaker.

“This is top tier,” the Odd Future frontman responded. As they continued to converse pleasantly, Combs suddenly turned the table on Tyler, attempting to carjack him before the younger artist drives off.

Other viral moments saw Diddy quoting a famous line from Ledger’s character, “Why so serious?” after informing viewers that he planned to party the night away at club Love.

After seeing the father of five absolutely kill it as the Joker, many users have suggested that he deserves to be cast in the role, previously played by renowned actors such as Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jack Nicholson.

“Yea bro Diddy snapped cuz… when you ever seen a n*gga out-crazy Tyler, The Creator?” one person pondered. “His laugh, mannerisms, even the f*cking accent? That’s insane,” someone else pointed out.

Check out more Twitter reactions to Sean Combs’ costume below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Yea bro Diddy snapped cuz…

when you ever seen a nigga out-crazy Tyler The Creator? 😂💀 — EllyExHo 🥷🏾 (@AyeAyeLEX) October 30, 2022

He’s just showing his real self 💀💀 — Mikey Driscoll (@myknickka) October 30, 2022

This would have been perfect! 🤌🏾 — dom on the go (@wildfairydom) October 30, 2022

Deadass lol I felt uneasy af watching this video 😂 — SC krazzyk405 (@KrazzyK405) October 30, 2022

"You know tha joker don't play dat bayybeee!!" He definitely did😂😂 — ChantelMonique🦋 (@badpassion24) October 30, 2022

You can’t tell me @Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker. Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night 😂 pic.twitter.com/uecem7duq0 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) October 30, 2022

Diddy dressing up as the Joker has me in tears 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AvxaGcX4W9 — 🖤 (@LoveeeJones) October 30, 2022

How’s Diddy a better Joker than Leto? https://t.co/wYGzLNZlRx — Jovy. (@ErrolHouser) October 30, 2022

The Joker costume Diddy had on last night was more wild in person 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/76rVyAA7u6 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) October 30, 2022

Diddy’s Joker and Kelly’s Cat Woman were my favorite celebrity Halloween costumes this year. they ATE! — Luke ツ (@NubianSkywalker) October 30, 2022

[Via]