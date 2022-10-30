Diddy Expertly Channels Heath Ledger’s Joker For His Halloweekend Festivities
Tyler, The Creator linked up with Puff and was quick to praise him on his costume’s incredible detail.
Although Halloween isn’t actually until Monday (October 31), many of our favourite celebrities have been out on the town celebrating during the weekend before. from Lizzo’s Chrisean Rock and Marge Simpson homages to Lori Harvey’s cosplay of Beyoncé’s past iconic looks, there’s been no shortage of creativity amongst the stars, and the celebrations are only just getting started.
Out of the males who opted to dress up this year, it sounds like Diddy has quickly emerged as a fan favourite after channelling the late Heath Ledger’s Joker from 2008’s The Dark Knight.
While sharing photos of his eerie look on social media, the 52-year-old declared that he’s here to “hijack Halloween,” and boy, did he manage to do just that.
In a clip that’s been making rounds online, Diddy can be seen linking up with Tyler, The Creator, who was absolutely blown away by Sean Combs’ sinister look for the evening. “Tyler, The Creator, you’re my favourite rapper in the world,” the New Yorker said as he approached the IGOR hitmaker.
“This is top tier,” the Odd Future frontman responded. As they continued to converse pleasantly, Combs suddenly turned the table on Tyler, attempting to carjack him before the younger artist drives off.
Other viral moments saw Diddy quoting a famous line from Ledger’s character, “Why so serious?” after informing viewers that he planned to party the night away at club Love.
After seeing the father of five absolutely kill it as the Joker, many users have suggested that he deserves to be cast in the role, previously played by renowned actors such as Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jack Nicholson.
“Yea bro Diddy snapped cuz… when you ever seen a n*gga out-crazy Tyler, The Creator?” one person pondered. “His laugh, mannerisms, even the f*cking accent? That’s insane,” someone else pointed out.
Check out more Twitter reactions to Sean Combs’ costume below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.
