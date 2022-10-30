The creativity we’ve seen from celebrities and social media users alike has been unmatched this Halloween, and the haunted holiday hasn’t even officially hit yet.

Instead of dressing up in classic costumes like witches, vampires, ghosts, and goblins, many famous faces have instead, opted to channel the energy of other popular figures. For example, Lizzo stepped out as both Chrisean Rock (who’s been having an unfortunately horrendous Halloweekend of her own) and Marge Simpson, as well as Diddy, who gave us his take on Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Yet another socialite who caught our attention with her outfit(s) of the night is 25-year-old Lori Harvey, who cleverly recreated several iconic Beyoncé moments from earlier in the mother of three’s career.

On Saturday (October 29), the model shared a photo dump of her sporting a blonde wig complete with straight-across bangs. “All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outtttt,” she captioned the post. “‘Me, Myself and I: Part I.'”

Throughout the sequence of snapshots, Harvey can be seen perfectly recreating Queen B’s dramatic hair flip, subtly showing off her curves in an all-black outfit.

Hours later, the Memphis-born media personality returned with more Loriyoncé content for the masses, this time pulling her sleek blonde hair back into a low bun while rocking large silver earrings and a green and white lowcut gown laced with several sultry cutouts around her midsection.

Following a clip of her strutting backwards while looking distressed, Harvey included her inspiration from the RENAISSANCE hitmaker’s own music video, as well as a candid photo of her full glamorous ensemble.

Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow for a full round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2022.

