Every year, celebrities go extremely big for Halloween. Whether dressing up as movie characters or late musicians, the A-listers know how to put their all into a costume.

While the holiday is still a couple of days out, a few celebs have already started dressing up for the spookiest night of the year.

Socialite Kim Kardashian dressed her kiddos up as icons in the music industry. North dressed as Aaliyah, Psalm channeled Eazy-E, Chicago interpreted Sade, and Saint West came as Snoop Dogg.

Another star who broke the internet with her costume was “About Damn Time” songstress Lizzo. She’s been in the media a lot as of late due to comments about her weight, which was no different this time.

The 34-year-old dressed up as Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of Blueface who has garnered a lot of popularity within recent months. From fighting her boo’s family members to getting arrested numerous times, Chrisean has become a regular headliner.

Aside from her violent ways, the reality television star has a rather distinct look– which Lizzo closely replicated. Her infamous missing tooth, neck tattoo, and tight clothing were all staples in the singer’s costume.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Putting all the pieces together, Lizzo made a video to show social media users her one-of-a-kind outfit. She posted numerous times to display Chrisean’s personality perfectly.

In one clip, she rapped over the Maryland native’s single “Vibe” with the caption, “RESPECTFULLY.”

Following this, she used her popular sound from the Zeus television show “Baddies” to make a video. Reciting, “I don’t know who to slap,” Lizzo looked angrily at the camera while she clenched her fists.

Chrisean was ecstatic after seeing herself mirrored and commented, “[Awww] I love dis.”

While she admired Lizzo’s efforts, other people were critical. One person wrote, “Now when chrisean come back in a fat suit… remember how y’all was laughing in these comments.”

Fed up with everyone’s negative comments, Lizzo replied, “I didn’t put on a ‘skinny suit’– you can dress up as someone w/o being offensive… Don’t make it weird.”

I didn’t put on a “skinny suit” – u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive – rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird 💅🏾 https://t.co/7UIPMSH34m — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 28, 2022